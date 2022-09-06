Vince Staples Set to Star & Executive Produce New Comedy on Netflix

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

And just like magic, Vince Staples got his own show.

A few months ago, the Cali rapper randomly tweeted that he had a script and was looking for a legendary actress to read it.

Now, less than three months later, we have an idea as to what that script is. Netflix’s Tudum blog has announced that Staples is set to star in his own scripted comedy, The Vince Staples Show. Details are slim, but we do know that it will be loosely inspired by his life in Long Beach. In addition to starring in the show, Staples will also be an executive producer alongside co-creator Kenya Barris (of the Black-ish multiverse), Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams, Corey Smyth, and Calmatic. Edelman and Williams will also serve as showrunners. The duo is definitely keeping busy, as they are also writing on Barris’ other new Netflix show, the Kid Cudi-led Entergalactic.

In a statement, Netflix’s Head of Comedy Tracey Pakosta praises him as “one of the most talented young musicians today. We’re already excited about how his sensibility — and sense of humor — will translate into a unique comedy series.”

We will keep you posted on when the show premieres… and when/if Meryl Streep makes a cameo.

