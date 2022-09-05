HomeBeauty

Get Ready With Anika Kai As She Prepares For A Blind Date On BET Plus’ ‘Dating With Intention’

Serving soft glam and an open heart.

TJ FV 2023 Banner
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE

Earlier this month, my cousin sent me a link to a casting for a blind dating show hosted by Black Love Exists (@blackloveexists). Since I didn’t think too much of it when I applied, I was surprised one week later when I got an email inviting me to be on the show!I filmed a quick “Get Ready With Me” video on this easy first-date look. I went with a soft “clean girl” vibe and added some lashes for a flirty effect.

Although I was super nervous when I arrived, he was easy to talk to, and after a while, I forgot the cameras were even there. If you’re wondering how it went, tune into “Dating with Intention” on BET Plus!

DON’T MISS…

Get Ready With Anika Kai As She Prepares For A Blind Date On BET Plus’ ‘Dating With Intention’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close