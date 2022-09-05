Earlier this month, my cousin sent me a link to a casting for a blind dating show hosted by Black Love Exists (@blackloveexists). Since I didn’t think too much of it when I applied, I was surprised one week later when I got an email inviting me to be on the show!I filmed a quick “Get Ready With Me” video on this easy first-date look. I went with a soft “clean girl” vibe and added some lashes for a flirty effect.
Although I was super nervous when I arrived, he was easy to talk to, and after a while, I forgot the cameras were even there. If you’re wondering how it went, tune into “Dating with Intention” on BET Plus!
Get Ready With Anika Kai As She Prepares For A Blind Date On BET Plus’ ‘Dating With Intention’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com