Hot Off The Wire: Judge Decides R. Kelly’s Acquittal, Fugees Cancelled Reunion Tour Update & Why Kanye Is MAD at Gap

The judge in our R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago will decide today on whether to acquit him on all charges. The Russ Parr Morning Show discusses what they think might happen & the types of charges he’s currently facing in this case.
Alredas also details the newly reported reasoning behind the Fugees Reunion tour cancellation (and no it’s not because of Lauryn Hill!) and the reasoning behind Kanye West’s latest frustrations with Gap.
- Cissy Houston Is Alive, Earnest Pugh Slammed For Death Rumor
- Herschel Walker Insists On Reminding Us He Thinks An Honorary Sheriff’s Badge Made Him A Real Cop
- Jury Finds Black Driver Guilty Of Manslaughter For Killing White Girl In Georgia Stand Your Ground Case
