Hot Off The Wire: Judge Decides R. Kelly’s Acquittal, Fugees Cancelled Reunion Tour Update & Why Kanye Is MAD at Gap

The judge in our R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago will decide today on whether to acquit him on all charges. The Russ Parr Morning Show discusses what they think might happen & the types of charges he’s currently facing in this case.

Alredas also details the newly reported reasoning behind the Fugees Reunion tour cancellation (and no it’s not because of Lauryn Hill!) and the reasoning behind Kanye West’s latest frustrations with Gap.

