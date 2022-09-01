Diva’s Daily Dirt: Nicki Minaj Drops New Music Video + This Rapper Makes History By Covering ‘NBA 2K’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj Drops ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Video

Now this is why she received the Video Vanguard Award!

Nicki Minaj comes to life as a real life Barbie doll in her new Joseph Kahn-directed video for her No. 1 single “Super Freaky Girl.”

In the visual we see Nicki playing a suburban housewife to her husband Ken, played by Alexander Ludwig. Not only does Barbie seduce her man with her super freaky ways but not before we see her dangerous side in the kitchen, eventually setting her house on fire.

So now that we have a video for her latest No. 1 record, fans are waiting for an official release date for her long-awaited fifth studio album.

J. Cole Becomes First Rapper On Cover Of ‘NBA 2K’

Congratulations to J.Cole on becoming the very first rapper to ever be placed on the cover of NBA’s 2K series, which will be available for gaming systems next Friday (September 9th).

The Grammy winning rapper has shared his hoop dreams and even went after them when he signed with the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League earlier this year, where he played four games before taking a break from the team to tour. Cole also played three preliminary games with the Rwanda Patriots BBC during the Basketball Africa League in 2021.

Along with being on the cover of NBA2k, the ‘Can’t Get Enough’ rapper has also been announced as the lead role in the MyCAREER story mode.