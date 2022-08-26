HBO Max’s ‘House of the Dragon’ Is Number One In Streaming This Week

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

HBO Max’s new Game of Thrones prequel drama series House of the Dragon has already scored impressive streaming numbers. The show has landed the number one spot in Reelgood’s Top 10 Titles in Streaming this week. Check out what fans are saying online about the new show below.

Reelgood published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (Aug. 18-Aug. 24). House of the Dragon and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law take the top two spots in the ranking, moving Prey to number 3.

House of the Dragon has already adopted several new names thanks to Black twitter fans of the show. Social media users have been sharing their thoughts about the new series since its release on Sunday (Aug. 21).

The fantasy series, featuring Paddy Considine and Olivia Cooke, is currently available to stream on HBO Max. It’s an action, adventure and drama series created by Ryan J. Condal and George R.R. Martin.

For Game of Thrones nerds across the world, House of the Dragon provides them with answers to the questions left unanswered in the disappointing last season.

In the pilot episode of House of the Dragon titled, “The Heirs of the Dragon,” Viserys hosts a tournament to celebrate the birth of his second child. Rhaenyra welcomes her uncle Daemon back to the Red Keep.

Fans have renamed the show to document alongside the first season with creative hashtags like #DemDragons to follow #DemThrones. Black people have a way of making something once terrifying rather comedic. The series debut caused an outpour of dialogue on socials and this is what users have to say about the new show:

We’re obsessed already. Have you tuned into House of the Dragon? Check out Reelgood’s Top 10 Titles in Streaming here.

