Folks are talking about the highly-anticipated TVOne original movie, Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story, and for good reason! The journey of Bishop Marvin Sapp is a true testimony of God’s love and grace shining through even the darkest times. Of course, we gotta give our props to actor/singer Chaz Lamar Shepherd for his beautiful, authentic portrayal of the award-winning singer, songwriter, and Man of God. Prior to the film’s release, Chaz checked in during Melissa Wade’s Light Lunch to talk about the film, the experience of becoming Sapp on-screen, and what he has planned next! You can check out that interview above!

If you missed the premiere, don’t worry! TVOne will have an encore presentation tomorrow (August 23) at 10p/9c!

Melissa’s Light Lunch – Chaz Lamar Shepherd Talks Playing Marvin Sapp in TVOne Biopic was originally published on thelightnc.com