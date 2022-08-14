Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey is one of our favorite fashion girls and the beauty recently stepped out donning a super sexy LaQuan Smith look that was everything!

Taking to Instagram, the social media influencer and SKN by LH founder donned a red and black animal print dress from the designer that fit her like a glove. The curve hugging dress featured sheer detailing which she paired with matching briefs underneath. She accessorized the look with minimal jewelry and wore her hair in a slicked back style to show off her gorgeous face that donned minimal makeup, only enough to enhance her natural beauty.

Lori shared the look on her social media page earlier this week, posing for her 4.6 million IG followers and showing off the look from all angles. “‘Cause I’m in that… ” she captioned the short Reel. Check it out below.

As usual, our good sis looks good! Beauties, would you rock this fit?

Lori Harvey Shines For The ‘Gram In A LaQuan Smith Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com