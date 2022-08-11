Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey is a force to be reckoned with on the cover of Variety magazine’s Power of Young Hollywood Issue.

The talented star graces the cover in an artistic fashion look that deserves its own accolades. Styled by Danyul Brown, Bailey rocks a Joanna Prazmo green silicone set and eye-catching PR Solo platform stilettos. Her textured hair cascades over her shoulders, and her jewelry adds the right amount of pizazz to her ensemble.

As one of Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood selects, Bailey discusses her role as Ariel in the popular Disney movie, The Little Mermaid. She talks about how she has been a huge fan of the animated film since she was a kid. When asked if she preferred the animated version of the movie or the live-action version she acted in, she chose the latter. “This is a really, really hard one because the animated version has always been so special to me since I was so small. I mean it’s the reason I would swim. I would be in the pool feeling like I’m the animated version of her. And so today the dream come true of the live action is super cool so of course I’m going to choose mine.”

Bailey discussed what’s next for Chloe x Halle, inspiring little girls like her, plus more.

To read the full article click here.

Halle Bailey Owns The Cover Of Variety Magazine’s Power Of Young Hollywood Issue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com