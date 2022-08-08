Group Of Women Called ’Studs Of America’ Create A Tribute To Brittney Griner In Viral Video

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A group of gay women that calls themselves, “Studs Of America” is going viral after creating a tribute video for WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Brittney Griner was recently sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after finding hashish oil in vape cartridges in her luggage. Since Russian officials found the contraband, she’s been in custody.

The women in the video created a spoken word and dance tribute in hopes to bring more attention to Brittney’s unfair situation. While the video did gain traction, most people are calling it foolish. Check out the video below.

