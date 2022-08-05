The 37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards Premieres Sunday, August 7 On BET AND BET HER

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Hosted by Jekalyn Carr and Kierra Sheard-Kelly, this year’s celebration promises to inspire audiences across the globe with uplifting performances from a variety of new and emerging Gospel artists

(CHICAGO) August 5, 2022 — The highly anticipated Gospel event of the year, the 37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, is set to air this Sunday, August 7, at 8 pm ET / PT, on BET and BET Her. Hosted by recording artists Jekalyn Carr and Kierra Sheard-Kelly, this year’s celebration promises to inspire audiences across the globe with uplifting performances from a variety of new and emerging Gospel artists, as well as standard bearers in the industry. This year’s ceremony will also be syndicated in various local markets across the country between August 13 and September 11, 2022. A full list of stations can be found at www.thestellarawards.com.

The Stellar Awards, which taped live on July 16th at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, will feature many spirited moments that celebrate Gospel music while also spreading the good news. Among them:

Marvin Sapp, Koryn Hawthorne, and Brian Courtney Wilson will come together to deliver a powerful tribute to Aaron Lindsey, who will be honored with the Aretha Franklin Icon Award presented by Aflac.

Ricky Dillard, who will receive the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Toyota, will also deliver renditions of “Every Knee Shall Bow,” “There Is No Way,” “More Abundantly,” “Glad To Be In The Service,” and “All Of My Help.”

Tye Tribbett will bring the energy with an electrifying offering of “Get Up,” James Fortune will minister in song with a medley of “I Am” and “Never Let Me Down,” and Wande will join forces with Jor’Dan Armstrong and Erica Campbell to perform “They Didn’t Know” and “Call.”

Additionally, Maverick City Music, Kirk Franklin, Le’Andria Johnson, Melvin Crispell III, and Zacardi Cortez will perform “Bless Me,” and will be joined by the Prairie View A&M University Drumline. Doe will perform “Brighter” and “When I Pray,” Rudy Currence and Chrisette Michele will deliver a duet of “No Greater Love,” and Jason Nelson will lift his voice to the sounds of “Residue.”

Travis Greene, Darrel Walls, and Kelontae Gavin will perform “Dependable”, and Travis introduces his new group Forward City with a performance of “Tent Revival.” AT&T Dream in Black Emerging Artists such as Aaron Cole, Erica Mason, and Lamont Sanders will also be spotlighted as up-and-coming gospel talent.

The 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards is proud to be presented this year by AT&T Dream in Black. This year’s sponsors also include Procter & Gamble (P&G), Walmart, State Farm, Toyota, McDonald’s – Black & Positively Golden, and Aflac. The 37th Stellar Gospel Music Awards is also proud to partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For additional updates, follow The Stellar Awards on social media — @thestellars on Instagram and Twitter, and Stellar Gospel Music Awards on Facebook — and check out the Stellar Awards website. The hashtag for the show is #StellarAwards.

37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Award Winners

Category #1

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– Pastor Mike, Jr.; I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Black Smoke Music Worldwide/ Rock City Media Group

Category #2

SONG OF THE YEAR

– Jireh (Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine); Naomi Raine, Chandler Moore, Steven Furtick & Chris Brown; TRIBL Records

Category #3

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– Pastor Mike, Jr.; I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Black Smoke Music Worldwide/ Rock City Media Group

CATEGORY #4

ALBERTINA WALKER FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– Tamela Mann; Overcomer; Tillymann Music Group

CATEGORY #5

DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

– Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK

CATEGORY #6

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– E. Dewey Smith; God Period; Pebble Street Records

CATEGORY #7

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

– I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; – Pastor Mike, Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group

CATEGORY #8

CHOIR OF THE YEAR

– Ricky Dillard; Breakthrough: The Exodus; Motown Gospel

CATEGORY #9

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

– CeCe Winans, Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, Greg Ham, Derek Spirk & Chaz Corzine; Believe For It; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media

CATEGORY #10

CONTEMPORARY DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

– Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK

CATEGORY #11

TRADITIONAL DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR

– Category Omitted

CATEGORY #12

CONTEMPORARY MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– Pastor Mike, Jr.; I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; Black Smoke Music Worldwide/ Rock City Media Group

CATEGORY #13

TRADITIONAL MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– Ricky Dillard; Breakthrough: The Exodus; Motown Gospel

CATEGORY #14

CONTEMPORARY FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– Tamela Mann; Overcomer; Tillymann Music Group

CATEGORY #15

TRADITIONAL FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

– Martha Munizzi; Best Days; Epic Music

CATEGORY #16

CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR

– I Got It: Single’s Ministry Vol 1; – Pastor Mike, Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group

CATEGORY #17

TRADITIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The N.O.W. Experience; Kelontae Gavin; RCA Inspiration

CATEGORY #18

URBAN/INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE OR PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

– Amazing; Pastor Mike, Jr.; Black Smoke Music Worldwide / Rock City Media Group

CATEGORY #19

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

– Help Me; David Mann Jr.; Tillymann Music Group

CATEGORY #20

TRADITIONAL CHOIR OF THE YEAR

– Ricky Dillard; Breakthrough: The Exodus; Motown Gospel

CATEGORY #21

CONTEMPORARY CHOIR OF THE YEAR

– Category Omitted

CATEGORY #22

INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

– The Good News (Instrumental); Charles Butler & Trinity; Impact One Music / Red Alliance Media / Fair Trade Services

CATEGORY #23

SPECIAL EVENT ALBUM OF THE YEAR

– Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK

CATEGORY #24

RAP HIP HOP GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

– No Church In A While; 1K Phew & Lecrae; Reach Records

CATEGORY #25

YOUTH PROJECT OF THE YEAR

– Janessa Smith; Finish This Race; Inspired Recording

CATEGORY #26

QUARTET OF THE YEAR

– The Brown Boyz; The Reintroduction; SIX19 Music

CATEGORY #27

RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR

– Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. EP; Tyler Simien; Life Room/K Approved/RCA Inspiration/MNRK

CATEGORY #28

PRAISE AND WORSHIP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

– Believe For It; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media

CATEGORY #29

PRAISE AND WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR

– Believe For It; CeCe Winans; Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media

CATEGORY #30

RAP/HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

– Redeemed ft. Mali Music; Amethyst; Independent

JAMES CLEVELAND LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

– Ricky Dillard

ARETHA FRANKLIN ICON AWARD

– Aaron Lindsey

AMBASSADOR DR. BOBBY JONES LEGENDS AWARD

– Candi Staton

STELLAR HONORS HALL OF FAME

– Conference of National Black Churches

O Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson, Chairman

o Senior Bishop Adam Jefferson Richardson, African Methodist Episcopal Church

o Senior Bishop Kenneth Monroe, African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church

o Senior Bishop Lawrence L. Reddick, III, Christian Methodist Episcopal Church

o Presiding Bishop & Chief Apostle John Drew Sheard, Church of God in Christ

o Dr. Jerry Young, President, National Baptist Convention USA, Inc.

o Dr. David Peoples, President, Progressive National Baptist Convention

– Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative

GOSPEL RADIO OF THE YEAR WINNERS

MAJOR MARKET OF THE YEAR

– WPZE Praise 102.5, Atlanta

LARGE MARKET OF THE YEAR

– WJYD JOY 107.1, Columbus

MEDIUM MARKET OF THE YEAR

– WNZN 89.1, Lorain

SMALL MARKET OF THE YEAR

– WYPZ – FM 99.5, Macon

INTERNET STATION OF THE YEAR

– WVTC Gospel Radio Network, http://www.wvtcradio.com

