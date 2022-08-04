‘The Joker 2’ Is Set To Drop In 2024 With Lady Gaga

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A few months ago we reported that The Joker 2 was officially a go and set to be a musical featuring Lady Gaga (Harley Quinn?), and now Warner Bros. has given us a release date for the highly-anticipated sequel.

According to Variety, Joker: Folie à Deux has been given a 2024 release date and will once again star Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime with Lady Gaga rumored to take on the role of his main squeeze, Harley Quinn. Warner Bros. announced the release date almost immediately after it received some backlash for canceling the release of Batgirl while keeping Ezra “Choke A Chick” Miller’s The Flash on it’s release schedule. Truth is though, Warner Bros. and the DCEU need as many “blockbuster” films as possible to even think about competing with the monster known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Even without “Batgirl” on the film calendar, Warner Bros. needs “Joker: Folie à Deux” to connect with audiences to salvage its struggling DC Comics division. “The Suicide Squad,” which opened simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max in 2021, flopped at the box office and “DC League of Super-Pets” fell short of expectations over the weekend. All the while, Warner Bros. is still grappling with plans for “The Flash,” a $200 million-budgeted DC adaptation set for 2023. The studio intends to give the superhero film the full blockbuster treatment, but its star Ezra Miller has repeatedly been in the headlines for allegations of abuse and misconduct. A recent bright spot for DC has been “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson, which has grossed $770 million at the global box office.

Unfortunately we doubt that we’ll be seeing Robert Pattinson’s Batman anywhere near Joker: Folie à Deux as the film is set in a different world and decade than that of Matt Reeve’s iteration of The Dark Knight.

As for when in 2024 we can expect the Joker sequel, maybe it’ll follow suit with it’s predecessor and drop in October for the Halloween festivities kids know and love.

Are you looking forward to a Joker musical featuring Lady Gaga? Let us know in the comments section below.

