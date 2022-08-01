Steven Curtis Chapman Honored as BMI Icon at 2022 BMI Christian Awards

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

July 29, 2022 – Nashville, TN – Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI)® presented its 2022 BMI Christian Awards this evening, honoring the prolific musical career of BMI Icon Award recipient Steven Curtis Chapman and the Christian Songwriters, Song, and Publisher of the Year. The annual event, held in BMI’s Music Row office, also celebrated the songwriters and publishers of the 25 most-performed Christian songs of the previous year. BMI President and CEO Mike O’Neill hosted the ceremony at the Company’s office in Nashville, along with Leslie Roberts, AVP, Creative, Nashville.

Chapman, who was named the first Christian BMI Icon Award honoree, was celebrated for his unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers. During the evening, country star and member of Lady A Hillary Scott and Christian country trio CAIN paid musical tribute to Chapman. Scott brought her signature voice to “Who You Say We Are” while CAIN serenaded the crowd with “Great Adventure” and “I Will Be Here.” In receiving this award, Chapman joins an elite list of songwriters including Barry Manilow, Brian Wilson, Carole King, Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, Merle Haggard, Sting, Nile Rodgers.

In addition to the performances in honor of Chapman, attendees were also treated to performances by The Four: Battle for Stardom on FOX winner Evvie and Provident recording artist Ben Fuller. Evvie gave a powerhouse rendition of her song “Do It Again,” followed by Fuller with a powerful version of his latest single “Who I Am.”

The coveted Songwriter of the Year award was presented to first-time winner Jason Cox and Ethan Hulse, who took home the honor for the fourth consecutive year in a row. Cox and Hulse are each responsible for three of this year’s award-winning songs. Jason Cox’s writing credits include The Crabb Family’s “I See Revival,” The Nelons’ “If God Pulled Back the Curtain,” and the Tribute Quartet’s “The Healer Hasn’t Lost His Touch.” Hulse, who also took the title this year, is responsible for Andrew Ripp’s “Jericho,” Jeremy Camp’s “Out Of My Hands,” and CAIN’s “Rise Up (Lazarus).”

“There Was Jesus” was named the 2022 BMI Christian Song of the Year. Written by BMI Songwriters Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith, and Zach Williams, the immensely successful track, performed by Dolly Parton and Zach Williams, was the most-performed Christian song of the year. The song previously won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Taking home the Publisher of the Year accolade was Essential Music Publishing, which is responsible for 11 of the 25 most-performed songs of the year, including “Alive & Breathing,” “Amen,” “Battle Belongs,” “Famous For (I Believe),” “Graves into Gardens,” “Jericho,” “Less Like Me,” “Out of My Hands,” “Peace Be Still,” “Rise Up (Lazarus),” and “There Was Jesus.” During the ceremony, BMI also saluted the songwriters and publishers of the 25 most-performed Christian songs of the year.

Steven Curtis Chapman Honored as BMI Icon at 2022 BMI Christian Awards was originally published on praiserichmond.com