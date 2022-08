Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE



We are still celebrating Melissa Wade’s huge win at the Stellar Awards last month! Our “Gospel Announcer of The Year” took some time to chat about her big win with Ken Smith on WRAL FOX50 this morning. Check out the interview above!

P.S. Happy Birthday, Melissa! We love you!

Melissa Wade Talks About Stellar Award Win on WRAL FOX50 was originally published on thelightnc.com