CeCe Winans Makes Room for Three More Trophies at the 37th Annual Stellar Awards

(Los Angeles, CA) – The most awarded female gospel artist, CeCe Winans, added more trophies to her collection after receiving three wins at the 37th Stellar Awards held in Atlanta. The two-day taping at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre will premiere Sunday, August 7, at 8 PM ET/PT on BET, BET HER, and BET International and will be syndicated in various local markets across the U.S. between August 13th and September 11th.

Believe For It (PureSprings Gospel and Fair Trade) continues to dominate in the U.S. and globally, with the two most recent singles “Goodness of God” and “I’ve Got Joy,” climbing the charts. Winans was in concert at Excel Stadium in London, England during taping of the Stellar Awards, but she was truly honored to walk away with the following wins: Praise & Worship Song of the Year, Producer of the Year, and Praise and Worship Album of the Year.

“I’m beyond humbled to witness the success of my first live recording, and the numerous testimonies received of how the songs blessed so many lives. It’s nothing but the goodness of God,” says Winans.

Fans and supporters will be able to experience Winans in action when she kicks off her first national tour in over a decade on September 21 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Sponsored by Compassion International and spearheaded by Transparent Productions, the Believe For It Tour will be stopping in 21 cities for a highly anticipated night of worship. For ticket information and more tour details, go to https://cecewinans.com/ or https://transparentproductions.com/

ABOUT CECE WINANS

The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans will be heading out on her first nationwide tour in over a decade with the Believe For It tour. With 15 Grammy Awards, 31 Grammy Nominations, 23 Dove Awards and 15 Stellar Awards, this will be a night of worship and songs you’ll never forget. CeCe will perform many of her biggest songs from over her career as well as some of her more recent songs impacting the church like “Believe For It” and “Never Lost”. This night will bring together church, community, and friends for the live, full-band experience that fans have been anticipating for over 10 years!

ABOUT THE SELLAR AWARDS

A Stellar Award is an award presented by SAGMA to recognize achievements in the gospel music industry. The annual presentation ceremony features performances by prominent gospel artists, and the presentation of those awards that have a more popular interest. The Stellars are the first of the Big Two major gospel music awards held annually. The first Stellar Awards ceremony was held on 1984, to honor and respect the musical accomplishments by gospel performers for the year 1983. Following the 2018 ceremony, SAGMA overhauled a few Stellar Award categories for 2019.

CeCe Winans Makes Room for Three More Trophies at the 37th Annual Stellar Awards was originally published on praiserichmond.com