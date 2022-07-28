Lil Duval Hurt In Bahamas Car Wreck, Airlifted To South Florida

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Duval’s vacation was dramatically interrupted after he was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas, requiring him to be airlifted to a hospital in South Florida for medical help.

According to reports, the comedian and musician sustained injuries in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26th). At the time, it was unknown what island he was on, but he was airlifted to the nation’s capital, Nassau. From there, he was transported by air ambulance to South Florida, which was captured by the Local 10 news network, and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

Lil Duval explained what happened on an Instagram video post he shared with his 3.8 million followers that evening after the initial incident.“Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler. Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery,” he wrote in the caption to the post, which showed him on the stretcher being removed from an ambulance on scene before being transported to Nassau. A representative later confirmed the details in a statement: “Lil Duval was involved in a vehicular accident where a motor vehicle ran into him while riding a 4-wheeler. This accident resulted in a broken hip alongside mild injuries. He is in stable condition and is currently being airlifted again, from Nassau to Jacksonville, FL in order to be treated at a local hospital with the capabilities and equipment available to conduct the recommended surgical procedures for recovery.”

Numerous celebrities expressed their well-wishes in the comments of Lil Duval’s post. Bub B wrote to the MTV Guy Code and VH1’s Hip Hop Squares regular: “WTF?? Get well soon bro.” Kevin Hart, currently on tour with Chris Rock, wrote: “Praying for you champ…Get well immediately…” T.I. added a playful jab with his well-wishes, writing: “Maaaaaan I’m gon pray that you get well first. Then find it in yo heart to sitcho old ass down somewhere & rest big bro…. Amen ”

Lil Duval Hurt In Bahamas Car Wreck, Airlifted To South Florida was originally published on hiphopwired.com