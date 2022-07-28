Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

HOUSTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Lakewood Church pastors Joel and Victoria Osteen have announced they will be returning to Yankee Stadium on Saturday, August 6 at 7:00 p.m. for “Come Home to Hope,” an evening of inspiration and a time to refresh your spirit and gather together with hope and faith.

This summer’s “Come Home to Hope” event will be the Osteen’s first large-scale public gathering outside Houston in more than three years and will include special guests, inspirational speakers, and praise and worship music from award-winning artists including Cece Winans and Tauren Wells. Since inception, these incredible events have been attended by more than 2 million people in stadiums around the world.

“Victoria and I are looking forward to bringing this evening of inspiration back to Yankee Stadium and the amazing people of New York,” said Joel Osteen. “It will be an exciting time for us to be together again. I believe now, more than ever, is the time for us to shine, to be a voice of peace and hope, and draw closer to God.”

“Come Home to Hope” marks the third time the Osteens have held services at the iconic stadium. The couple most recently hosted a “Night of Hope” at the stadium in 2014 and first held services at the venue in 2009, which notably marked the first non-baseball event ever held at the current Yankee Stadium.

Tickets are available online at yankees.com, joelosteen.com and ticketmaster.com. More information can be found by visiting yankees.com/upcomingevents.

Joel & Victoria Osteen Bring “Come Home to Hope” To Yankee Stadium This Summer was originally published on praiserichmond.com