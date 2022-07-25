Michelle Obama Announces New Book ‘The Light We Carry’ Due This Fall

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*Former first lady Michelle Obama announced that her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times” is set to drop this fall, and serves as the follow-up to her New York Times #1 bestseller, “Becoming.”

Per press release, in the book, Obama offers readers a series of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge, and power, including her belief that when we light up for others, we can illuminate the richness and potential of the world around us, discovering deeper truths and new pathways for progress.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“Drawing from her experiences as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend, and First Lady, she shares the habits and principles she has developed to successfully adapt to change and overcome various obstacles—the earned wisdom that helps her continue to “become.” She details her most valuable practices, like “starting kind,” “going high,” and assembling a “kitchen table” of trusted friends and mentors. With trademark humor, candor, and compassion, she also explores issues connected to race, gender, and visibility, encouraging readers to work through fear, find strength in community, and live with boldness,” the release states.

“I’ve learned it’s okay to recognize that self-worth comes wrapped in vulnerability, and that what we share as humans on this earth is the impulse to strive for better, always and no matter what,” writes Obama in the book’s Introduction.

“We become bolder in brightness. If you know your light, you know yourself. You know your own story in an honest way. In my experience, this type of self-knowledge builds confidence, which in turn breeds calmness and an ability to maintain perspective, which leads, finally, to being able to connect meaningfully with others—and this to me is the bedrock of all things. One light feeds another. One strong family lends strength to more. One engaged community can ignite those around it. This is the power of the light we carry,” she added.

Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, said in a statement, “Penguin Random House is honored to partner once again with Michelle Obama and to help bring her powerful storytelling and earned wisdom to readers everywhere. As the world struggles with an unprecedented health pandemic, deep political divisions, social and racial injustice, and anxiety about the future, I am confident that her new book will provide all of us with some urgently needed reassurance while rekindling a spirit of optimism about the power we all hold to positively shape our personal and collective futures.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

In announcing her new book on Instagram, Obama stated, “Like so many of you, I’ve spent a lot of time these past few years thinking about how to keep myself centered in a world filled with so much uncertainty. That process of reflection actually led me to start writing again […] This book is a collection of stories and practices that have helped me sort through all the challenges and questions that keep us up at night: How do I know I’m good enough? How do I bring my whole self to the table? How can I overcome my fears?”

“The Light We Carry,” per the news release, will be released Nov. 15 in the U.S. and Canada in print and digital formats by Crown, an imprint of the Random House Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House.

A Spanish-language edition, titled “Con luz propia,” will be published by Plaza & Janés/Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial.

Penguin Random House Audio will also release an unabridged audio edition of the book, read by Mrs. Obama

“The Light We Carry” will be published simultaneously in 14 languages and 27 countries around the world, with additional languages and territories to be announced.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE