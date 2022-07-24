Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union-Wade, Zaya Wade and baby Kaavia Wade took to Instagram earlier this week to show off their latest drip from Ivy Park in the cutest way ever!

The fashionable trio shared an IG Reel on Gabrielle’s Instagram page where they each modeled their latest pieces from Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas line. The Reel starts off with the trio wearing regular clothes before being surprised by a rack of clothing with Ivy Park pieces! Then, the trio begins modeling the different pieces to perfection including two piece work out looks, neon green leotards, two piece and one piece swim suits and more. Kaavia even got in on the action and stole the show as she modeled off looks from the collection that was just her style.

Thank you @beyonce & #IvyPark “The summer just got a lil moreThank you @weareivypark y’all got us niiiiiiiiice!!! #Beyhive” the actress captioned the adorable video. Check it out below!

So cute! We’re loving these looks on the Wade family! What do you think about the latest looks from Ivy Park x Adidas? Did they nail it?

Gabrielle Union, Zaya Wade, And Kaavia Wade Show Off Their Ivy Park x Adidas Drip was originally published on hellobeautiful.com