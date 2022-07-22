Ricky Martin Breaks Silence After Incest Case Is Dismissed

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ricky Martin can now personally clear his name. His recent incest case has been dismissed and he has finally spoken about the situation.

As spotted on Page Six the former boy band member is now talking about some very vulgar accusations made against him. Earlier this month his 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez alleged the two were in a seven-month romantic secret relationship. He also charged the pop star stalked him after he called things off. Naturally the story quickly went viral but Ricky never responded. On Thursday, July 21 Sanchez formally withdrew the claim at his order of protection hearing.

In a new video Martin explained why he didn’t comment on the matter. “For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following procedure, where the law, obligated me not to talk until I was in front of the judge,” he said in the clip. “I wish him the best and I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else,” he added.

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer went to express his gratitude and reveals how traumatic the entire ordeal was. “Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I’m going to tell you the truth, it has been so painful and devastating for me, for my family for my friends,” he said. “I don’t wish this upon anybody.” His attorney also gave a statement to the celebrity gossip site making it clear Sanchez “confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter.”

You can watch Ricky speak below.

