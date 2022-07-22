Inspirational Lifestyles: Be Still and Know – Acts of Kindness (July 22)

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

What was your last random act of kindness? Whether you bought a homeless man a burger, donated to dig a new well in Africa, or simply smiled at a stranger in the produce aisle, these impulses are evidence of the Spirit at work in your life.

The more we tune into God, the more he will work in us. As we focus our thoughts on his perfect love and look to him for inspiration, he provides us with opportunities – big and small – to express his love to others.

Scripture:

Philippians 2:13 (NLT) God is working in you, giving you the desire and the power to do what pleases him.

Prayer:

God, today I thank you for giving me a heart that cares. Help me to see and to seize the opportunities you place before me to share your love and goodness, today and every day.

