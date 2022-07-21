Rihanna Reportedly Files Trademark For Fenty Hair, Sends The Internet Spiraling

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna might be taking the hair industry by storm very soon. It looks like the Fenty Beauty founder recently filed a trademark to begin the formation of her Fenty Hair venture.

According to the documentation, Rih’s company Roraj Trade LLC recently filed for the trademark on July 15. The burgeoning hair brand will offer a wide variety of goods and services, including hair accessories, wigs, extensions, and electric combs, the paperwork notes.

Now, this could very well be hearsay. We won’t know until we hear the official news from the bustling billionaire herself. Still, it looks like the singer is doing everything in her power to position Fenty as a super giant in the beauty industry.

In 2020, the “Love on the Brain” hitmaker sent fans and social media haywire when she launched Fenty Skin. A year later, the star, who just welcomed a baby boy with her rapper beau A$AP Rocky, dropped Fenty Parfum. The magnolia and tangerine-infused perfume sold out within seconds upon its release.

Fans react to the Fenty Hair news

While some fans are excited about Rih’s forthcoming business venture, other Navy stans are wondering when the star will release new music.

“Fenty hair, fenty beauty, fenty skin like…when we gon get fenty sings like forreal,” wrote one person on Twitter.

While another user chimed in:

“You’re in no place to release “fenty hair” just release the damn album… @rihanna.”

Fans have been impatiently waiting for the Bajan beauty to drop new music since 2016’s ANTI. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in July 2020, Rihanna said that although expanding Fenty has been on the top of her agenda, she’s “always working on music.”

“When I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it,” she added.

What do you think about the singer’s burgeoning Fenty hairline? Will you be supporting the brand when it hits stores? Tell us down below!

Rihanna Reportedly Files Trademark For Fenty Hair, Sends The Internet Spiraling was originally published on hellobeautiful.com