Trailing In The Primary Election, Marilyn Mosby Vows To ‘Fight … Until Every Single Vote Is Counted’

Early returns in Tuesday night’s Democratic primary election for Baltimore State’s Attorney have left the incumbent trailing, but the city’s top prosecutor was still exuding optimism in the latest bit of adversity she’s faced in recent months.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who is running for her third term, has found herself in unfamiliar election territory while down nine percentage points behind defense attorney Ivan Bates. After winning her two previous elections outright, the youngest chief prosecutor in a major U.S. city and Bates are eagerly awaiting tens of thousands of mail-in and absentee ballots to be tallied before final results are expected Thursday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, just 60% of the voting precincts had reported their returns, according to the New York Times. Local reporter Paul Gessler tweeted late Tuesday night that nearly 90% of the precincts’ were reporting the same 9% margin Bates was maintaining over Mosby.

Nevertheless, Mosby, 42, expressed vigilant confidence to her supporters at an election night watch party.

Greeting her supporters after hours of watching Bates’ lead grow, Mosby pointed to her past to map out her future, according to reporting from the Baltimore Banner.

“I’m going to fight — the same way I fought to get into this position — until every single vote is counted,” Mosby told her supporters.

With former prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah running in a distant third place, whoever is declared the winner of the primary will advance to the general election in November to face attorney Roya Hanna, an independent candidate who previously ran in the race as a Democrat before changing his political affiliation.

According to the Baltimore Banner, official polling for the race was basically nonexistent, making it unclear if a Mosby loss would truly constitute an upset which, by definition, means “to defeat unexpectedly.”

Mosby won her inaugural election in 2015 by more than 50% of the vote and later beat Baker and Vignarajah by winning 49% of the vote to become Baltimore’s first U.S. attorney to be re-elected in 12 years.

Heading into Tuesday’s primary election, it was unclear how — or if — Mosby’s name recognition would affect voters, whose turnout was down compared to years past, according to the Baltimore Sun.

Mosby is seeking re-election while under the cloud of a federal indictment that accuses her of committing perjury and making false statements on a COVID-19 loan application.

Mosby pleaded not guilty in the case and a trial is scheduled to begin in September.

Primary election voters may be concerned about the uncertain implications of a looming criminal trial that could result in Mosby’s conviction. If Mosby wins the primary and general elections but is convicted, it is unclear what would become of her seat.

