Controversial Personality Kevin Samuels Died From High Blood Pressure

Kevin Samuels—who was known for his controversial relationship advice has reportedly died due to complications of hypertension according to TMZ.

The gossip site reviewed the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office’s findings which noted that Samuels’ autopsy found “Evidence of hypertension includes a heart whose chambers are thicker than normal.”

Samuels, who was 57, was on a medication called Atenolol which is used to treat high blood pressure. His death has been classified as due to natural causes.

When he died in May, Samuels was in the company of a woman who told 911 that she was a medical professional and that she suspected that the man was having a cardiac event. The woman reportedly attempted life-saving measures.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Black men have disproportionately higher rates of hypertension and are more likely to experience complications of hypertension, including stroke, myocardial infarction, and death.

Contributing factors include a combination of environmental and behavioral circumstances, as well as genetics.

