Jamie Foxx Hunts Vampires ‘Day Shift’ Trailer

We may have to wait a while to see Mahershala Ali kill vampires as Blade in the MCU, but at least we’ll be able to watch Jamie Foxx take on the bloodsucking undead for the time being.

Netflix dropped a trailer for their upcoming action/horror film, Day Shift which stars Jamie Foxx as a vampire-hunting badass who roams the streets of Los Angeles looking to rid the streets of the new age Nosferatus. Chopping off heads and extracting canine teeth to trade for cash, Dayshift stars Jamie Foxx as OG vampire hunter Bud Jablonski who’s out looking for one last big payday with the help of Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco.

Hiding his profession from his wife (Megan Good) and his daughter (Zion Broadnax), Bud fronts as a pool cleaning man but under his overalls packs all kinds of heat and weapons to help him wash up vampires across the city of angels. Unfortunately for Bud he finds himself kicked out of the vampire killing Union, but doesn’t plan on retiring until he can get one more big time bounty under his belt. Filled with blood, gore, and comedic moments courtesy of Franco and Foxx, Day Shift seems like it’ll be one of the more entertaining Netflix films for the summer of 2022.

Check out the trailer to Day Shift below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it premieres on August 12.

