Check Out Issa Rae’s Playful Ponytail That Took Only 45-Minutes To Create!

Issa Rae is the queen of the natural hairstyles and was recently spotted on Instagram rocking a natural ponytail that we absolutely love!

The Insecure actress’s hairstylist, Felicia Leatherwood, shared the look to her Instagram page where she showed off Issa’s natural locs in a slicked back, playful ponytail that only took her 45 minutes to create. The look featured twist braids, a twist bun and a halfway part in the middle of Issa’s hair. The slicked back pony tail looked stunning on the actress as she modeled it to perfection on the stylist’s Instagram page. “I love a good playful ponytail moment,” she captioned the video. “This is one I did on @issarae real quick. It took me under 45 minutes to create. #naturalhairstyles #naturalhair #iLovemyjob.’

Check out the video below.

This is the perfect look for our naturalistas out there. Would you rock it?

