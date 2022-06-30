HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Ricky Dillard Is Number One This Week On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart!  The Chicago native and Gospel powerhouse Ricky Dillard’s  single “All Of My Help,” from his newest live album Breakthrough: The Exodus via Motown Gospel is number 1 this week. Dillard and his beautifully-boisterous New Generation Chorale have been iconic in the industry for over three-decades, helping him garner a number of accolades ranging from multiple Grammy and Dove Award nominations to several Stellar Awards and an NAACP Image Award. Choir leader and recording artist Ricky Dillard, a five-time Grammy nominee, will receive the James Cleveland lifetime achievement Award this year during the Stellar Awards.

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart
Week of July 2, 2022
1.  All of My Help Ricky Dillard
2.  My Portion Jekalyn Carr
3.  Hallelujah Fred Hammond
4.  Never Let You Down James Fortune
5.  Never Knew Love Charles Jenkins f/Stephanie Mills
6.  Sure As Brian Courtney Wilson
7.  He Did It For Me Tamela Mann
8.  Satisfied Todd Dulaney
9.  Come By Here Dawkins and Dawkins
10. Positive Erica Campbell
11.  He Kept Me  Lamont Sanders
12.  Let Him In Jokia
13.  All in Your Hands Marvin Sapp
14.  When I Pray DOE
15.  Jehovah Jireh Zak Williams and 1Akord
16.  Thankful JJ Hairston
17.  Call Jor’ Dan Armstron f/Erica Campbell
18.  Call on the Name Marcus Jordan
19.  The Ride Bryan Andrew Wilson
20.  Building, What Are You Waiting On Erica Reed
Source: Billboard Magazine

