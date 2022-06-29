Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Face Card In A Series Of Flawless Selfies

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is showing off her flawless face card in a series of gorgeous selfies and we’re swooning!

Taking to Instagram, the “Plan B” rapper shared a series of effortless selfies where she showed off her soft glam makeup and natural beauty, adding a bit of eye shadow and lip gloss to make her face pop. In the photo set, the rapper rocked big, fluffy curls which she wore parted to one side of her face. She donned a white crop top, jeans, white sunglasses and white hand bag in some of the pics as she let the sun serve as her natural filter while vacationing in Denmark.

“See you tomorrow Denmark HOTTIES,” she captioned the gorgeous photo set. Check it out below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfZs4fzrbss/?hl=en

“Beautiful Meg ,” wrote one of the rapper’s followers while another commented with, “you so fine ,” continuously gassing her beauty up on the effortless photo set!

Luckily for us, we can now recreate Megan’s glam right at home using all Revlon products as the beauty recently took to social media to reveal her day to night makeup routine as the brand’s partner.

Check out her tutorial below.

