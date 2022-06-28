Young & In Charge: Two-Time Emmy Nominated Actress Sydney Mikayla Dives Into Her Career, College & Characters

Two-time Emmy nominated actress Sydney Mikayla is already a ferocious talent with years of experience in the entertainment industry. Some might say she was simply born for this. We sat down with Sydney Mikayla to discuss her career, how she became inspired to pursue acting and her decision to focus on college after her success on General Hospital.

Mikayla began acting at the tender age of 5 years old, and since she began, she has not hit the brakes. The 19-year-old actress is best know as Trina Robinson on General Hospital, the longest running daytime drama in production. In our exclusive interview, she dishes out details on her role as Tina and how her character evolved from the “token best friend” to becoming a pivotal part of the show.

General Hospital led to Mikayla being nominated for an Emmy twice for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series. While this popular daytime drama series may have been fans introduction to the young star, it certainly wasn’t the beginning of her career. Mikayla began voice acting at an early age after being inspired by her mom, who is also an actress.

Mikayla’s roles span from Nikeoldeon’s critically-acclaimed hit series School of Rock to lending her voice to prominent characters in The Loud House and We Bare Bears. She received her “big break” starring as Gabby Douglas in the Lifetime movie The Gabby Douglas Story alongside Regina King. Her moving performance earned her a Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Movie.

Other notable guest-starring roles include Fuller House, Criminal Minds, Community, Speechless, Parenthood, Hawthrone, Instant Mom, Yo Gabba Gabba!, and Days of Our Lives.

Mikayla is also an accomplished dancer, who trains in contemporary ballet, contemporary, tap, and hip-hop. She formerly trained at the Amazing Grace Conservatory under actress Wendy Raquel Robinson, as well as at Debbie Allen’s notable Dance Academy. As if she hasn’t been studying hard enough, Mikayla tells us why she decided to take a brief hiatus from acting to focus on her studies at UCLA.

Check out our exclusive interview with Sydney Mikayla above. Be sure to follow her journey here.

