Run It Back: Kyrie Irving Returning To Brooklyn Nets After Opting In & Cashing Out On $36.5 Million Option

Kyrie Irving is running back one more year with the Brooklyn Nets, and that could be either a blessing or a sign of another tumultuous season.

Kyrie Irving Isn’t Going Anywhere, For Now.

Brooklyn Nets fans have been going through it, which shouldn’t be the case for a fanbase when their team has Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons. Sadly, that was not the case due to Kyrie Irving and the lingering feeling of him possibly leaving Brooklyn.

There was a strong possibility Irving would leave Nets fans reeling like he did Celtics faithful after telling them he planned on being in Boston for a long time. The All-Star point guard even submitted a “wishlist” of teams that included the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Dallas Mavericks for the Nets to work on a sign and trade with in case they couldn’t reach a deal.

That won’t be the case. For now, the “voice for the voiceless” is opting in and cashed in on his $36.5 million player option. In doing so, sign-and trades are no longer an option, but the Nets can still trade him during the season due to his expiring contract.

“Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow,” Irving told The Athletic. “I’ve made my decision to opt-in. See you in the fall.”

Irving Didn’t Have Any Leverage.

Irving’s decision comes ahead of the June 29 deadline to opt-in. According to NBA insiders, the teams on his “wish list,” except for the Lakers, were not interested in acquiring the guard via a sign and trade. The Clippers are on the verge of signing veteran superstar John Wall after he just secured a buyout from the Houston Rockets.

With Irving possibly secured for another year, that means Kevin Durant is satisfied, even though there is still the possibility he could also ask for a trade.

That all depends on how the 2022-23 season plays out. If it’s another fiasco, the Brooklyn Nets are fully prepared for the prospect that both superstars will leave the Nets.

