Hitmaka Talks New Single “Down Bad” with Fabolous & Jeremiah, Having The ‘Hit’ Formula + More!

Hitmaka has gone through a handful of changes in his musical career, but one thing the Chicago native has always found a niche for is dropping some fire beats in time for summer.

As he releases a brand new smash on us titled “Down Bad” with Fabolous, Jeremiah and songwriter Ivory Scott, the super producer chopped it up with Dominique Da Diva on The QuickSilva Show about getting back in the studio, what he has on the horizon and who his ideal VERZUZ component would be.

Filling in for the boss man Quick while he’s out of the studio, Dominique Da Diva had an interesting convo with Hitmaka on everything he’s got in store, ranging from his own project to the many artists he’ll be working with in 2022 as Vice President Of A&R at EMPIRE.

It’s looking like a down bad summer, but luckily in the best way possible thanks to Hitmaka!

Watch Dominique Da Diva’s full interview with Hitmaka on The QuickSilva Show below:

