In a new interview, Melissa Wade chats with Earl Ijames, African American History Curator at the North Carolina Museum of History, about some upcoming events to commemorate Juneteenth!

Details below:

The Community Class Series: North Carolina Revolutionaries and Freedom Seekers, Virtual

Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 7 p.m. via ZoomGov

Celebrate Juneteenth at the Museum of History Friday, June 17, 2022, 1–4 p.m George H. White: Searching for Freedom Film Screening at the Museum Friday, June 17, 2022, 7–9 p.m For more information, visit https://www.ncmuseumofhistory.org/events

Juneteenth At The North Carolina Museum of History was originally published on thelightnc.com