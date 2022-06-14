Delonte West Allegedly Spotted In Northern Virginia Panhandling

Delonte West deserves our grace and understanding, let’s start there first. A new video of the former NBA player shows West allegedly panhandling for money on a Northern Virginia highway.

Delonte West Appears To Have Fallen On Hard Times

West, 38, was captured on smartphone video in images shared by the Twitter account @LeagueAlerts. That video, allegedly filmed last week on Richmond Highway, can be viewed directly below.

This comes as West was reportedly on the upswing after completing a rehab stint with the help of Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban back in 2020. In 2021, it was reported that the Florida rehab facility West attended hired him after completing the program.

What is especially jarring about the ordeal West is facing is that the former Saint Joseph’s University star was just at the Big3 tryouts this past March and looked to be focused. We haven’t been able to determine what came of the tryouts or why West wasn’t selected to move on to join a team.

Hopefully, Delonte West gets the love and care that he needs sooner than later.

