Brent Faiyaz announced his new album Wasteland with a black and white mysterious trailer featuring countless other artists names mentioned at the end. There will be features and production from Drake, The Neptunes, Tyler, the Creator and more.

In the one minute trailer, Brent is seen getting out of the car with someone who writes Wasteland in graffiti on the wall behind them.

Brent’s new project Wasteland has a lot in store for his fans, who have waited nearly two years since his last project Fuck The World, which dropped in 2020. It peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The R&B singer and songwriter shared that the new album will feature a long list of artists including Raphael Saadiq, Alicia Keys, NO I.D., Drake, The Neptunes, The Dream, Mike Dean, Jorja Smith, Steve Lacey and Tyler, the Creator.

Since his last album, Brent has released a few records in between, including hit record “Wasting Time” featuring Drake and The Neptunes.

Brent has also appeared on a few other projects with some of his collaborators for the upcoming album. He and Tyler, the Creatar collaborated on their single “Gravity.” Brent was also featured on Baby Keem’s 2021 debut project The Melodic Blue and Tem’s EP If Orange Was A Place.

The DMV artist teased Wasteland when he dropped his most recent single “Mercedes.” There is still no release date for the long-awaited album. Surely, we can expect similar sounds and context from one of R&B’s toxic kings.

Brent was spotted in the studio with Future and Metro Boomin recently. It can’t get any more toxic than that.

Be sure to check out the short teaser trailer for Brent Faiyaz’s upcoming album Wasteland below:

The King of Toxic R&B: Brent Faiyaz Teases His New Album ‘Wasteland’ Featuring Drake, The Neptunes & More was originally published on globalgrind.com