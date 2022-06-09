Best Dressed: Celebrities Slaying In Gaurav Gupta

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Indian designer Gaurav Gupta has emerged as one of the hottest gown designers this season. Fitting clients from Ashanti to Mary J. Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, JT, and Cardi B, his elaborate designs are the focal point of any event. From red carpets to editorial spreads and music videos, Gaurav Gupta gowns make the ultimate statement.

Mary J. Blige recently wore A Gupta gown to the Time100 red carpet and Ashanti donned a Gupta gown in our ‘Evolution Of An Icon’ digital cover spread. Gupta’s custom creations take on a life of their own. Keep scrolling to see these celebrities wearing Gaurav Gupta.

Ashanti

Ashanti looked stunning in a sparkling Gaurav Gupta look as she posed on an NYC rooftop for our InterludesLIVE digital cover shoot. “My stylist Tim, found dresses that gave a powerful statement and definitely fit my curves. We also wanted dresses that made a statement. I loved all the looks but I have to say one of my favorites was the silver dress with the ruffle,” she said.

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige stunned in Gaurav Gupta on the Time100 Gala red carpet, Wednesday night, and she later performed at the ceremony. Mary was named one of Time’s most influential people of the year and graced one of their “Influential People” covers. She was interviewed by Nas, who wrote, “Mary came up the way we all did. She was a voice for us, but she wasn’t like other R&B artists at the time. She became a household name early because she was a hip-hop artist who also sang. The industry needed someone like that. The streets wanted that. Pop culture wanted that…… And when Mary came onstage at the Super Bowl halftime show this year, she got one of the loudest responses…She carved out a lane for herself, and now she can feed the people more than just music…. She became who she’s supposed to be.”

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion served this glamorous Gaurav Gupta look at the 2022 Academy Awards, topping our list for best-dressed this year.

According to Gaurav Gupta Studio, the Fantasy Biomorphic Gown is ‘inspired by a mystical sea creature that transports the red carpet into a fantasy realm. Encrusted with crystals-the strapless gown features a side cutout at the torso, a leg-baring slit, and a skirt that flows out in larger than life fins that are engineered with the brand’s indigenous sculpting. The sculpture took over 1500 man hours to make.”

JT

JT, of the City Girls, made headlines when she donned a Gaurav Gupta dress to the 2022 Billboard Awards. While the femcee went viral for the wardrobe malfunction, fans couldn’t help but admire the gorgeous gown. She addressed the wardrobe malfunction revealing Megan Thee Stallion tried to warn her about her panties showing. “We walked to our stage, and the first person we had seen was Megan [Thee Stallion] and she was like ‘girl your whole…is out.’ And I’m like, huh?” JT never looked down, but definitely saw the social media hoopla that followed. Her response, “I have on black Panties RELAX.”

Cardi B

Cardi was one of the first celebrity women to don the designer on a mainstream level, bringing us soft glam in the visuals for Summer Walker’s No Love. Gupta posted a behind-the-scenes clip constructing the petal pink gown, with the caption, “The whole form is like loops of infinity, amorphous and translucent with very dramatic sculpted shoulders and trails. I think it’s a really beautiful collaboration, our conceptual signature style that’s been worn by Cardi B who is one of the most iconic artists of our time.”

Best Dressed: Celebrities Slaying In Gaurav Gupta