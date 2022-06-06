1 Person Injured Following Shooting at Wayne UNC Hospital

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A shooting at a Wayne County hospital ends with one person injured and the suspect still on the loose.

As reported by WSOC-TV, Goldsboro PD and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to an active shooting call at Wayne UNC Health Care Hospital at 8:17 pm Sunday (June 5). According to a tweet from Wayne County, the hospital was placed on lockdown, and police found one woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

WRAL further reports that the injured party was a woman who was not an employee but was wearing scrubs. She was shot in the leg on the sixth floor of the hospital. Officials reported that the shooting was a domestic situation. The lockdown was lifted around 9:10pm local time.

Police are now looking for the suspect, who ran from the scene. Officials know the suspect’s identity, but they have not made that identity known to the public at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

