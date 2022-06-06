Diva’s Daily Dirt: Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Split + Latest In Murder of Rapper Trouble

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Split

So it looks like Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey won’t be going the distance after all. PEOPLE reported over the weekend that the beautiful couple has officially split and both are ‘completely heartbroken. They still love each other.’

Jordan was spotted out and about at the Warriors game over with weekend with a face that some say indicates he’s going through a tough breakup.

Sources also allegedly told PEOPLE, that Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Social media has chimed in with their own theories as to why the couple has split after just a year of dating. Some believe the couple was merely a publicity stunt while others, like Lori’s own father, Steve Harvey, commends Lori on ‘getting out early.’ The couple has yet to publicly comment on the breakup.

Latest In Murder of Rapper Trouble

Condolences to Atlanta rapper Trouble as his family and friends deal with the aftermath of his tragic death over the weekend. New details have now been shared thanks to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Department who have officially issued arrest warrants for 33-year-old Atlanta man Jamichael Jones who is wanted in connection to the murder of the ‘Bring It Back’ rapper Trouble.

Official reports say that deputies responded to a call from an apartment complex around 3:20am where they quickly discovered Trouble lying on the ground from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Rockdale County Public Information Officer Jedidia Canty said,

“What we know and what I can tell you is that Mr. Mariel Orr was visiting a female friend at the apartment complex and Mr. Jamichael Jones did know the female and it was a domestic situation. I know there are a lot of people that are really upset right now about the situation.”

Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to his Trouble’s family friends and fans and we hope he gets the justice he deserves.