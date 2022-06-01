Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The wait for Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video for her explosive single, “Plan B” is almost over as the beauty took to Instagram earlier today to share a quick sneak peek of the highly anticipated visual.

In the snippet, the rapper is shown wearing a super sexy, cut out Mugler bodysuit in all black that shows off her killer curves. She paired the look with sheer thigh high tights, black pumps and donned a black cut out blazer in some shots to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she rocked her locs in a slicked back pony tail and wore dangly silver earrings as she rapped the explicit lyrics to her female-anthem.

“Hotties Thee wait is OVER the “Plan B” video is coming on 6.2.22 @ 3PM ET/12PM PT. TUNE IN WITH ME! @muglerofficial,” the beauty captioned the IG sneak peak. Check it out below.

Who else is ready for the “Plan B” music video to drop?

DON’T MISS…

5 Times Megan Thee Stallion Served Lewks On A Platter

Megan Thee Stallion Is Coming To The Big Screen With A New Documentary Series

Megan Thee Stallion And Tracee Ellis Ross Stunned In The Same Bottega Veneta Dress

Megan Thee Stallion Rocks All Black Mugler In ‘Plan B’ Video Preview was originally published on hellobeautiful.com