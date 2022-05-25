Steve Kerr Demands Changes To Gun Control Policy At Press Conference

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Steve Kerr was supposed to join a pregame press conference, but instead addressed the tragedy in Uvalde. The Golden State Warriors head coach called for changes to gun control laws, which he’s done in times past.

Coach Steve Kerr spoke at a pregame press conference ahead of Game 4 between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday (May 24). Instead of talking basketball, Kerr spoke about the Uvalde school shooting and pleaded with elected officials to take action.

“Since we left shootaround, 14 children were killed, 400 miles from here. And a teacher,” Kerr said, visibly shaken by the news.

He added, “When are we going to do something? I’m tired. I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I am so tired of the, excuse, I am sorry, I am tired of the moments of silence. Enough!”

At the time that Kerr spoke, the number of victims reported was lower than the 19 children slain, along with two adults. The 18-year-old gunman, who acted alone, was shot and killed on the scene. An investigation into the matter is still ongoing, coupled with the fact that the nation is reeling from the Buffalo mass shooting as well.

Kerr’s passion was shared by many on Twitter earlier on Wednesday (May 24) while taking aim at the powerful gun rights lobbying arm of the NRA. President Joe Biden spoke on the tragedy, demanding changes to gun laws.

In what some viewed as a hollow gesture, several GOP elected officials offered condolences via Twitter. Users responded by reminding the officials that they’ve received financial support from the NRA. The contributions numbered into the millions for some.

Teams from the MLB honored the Uvalde victims as well.

