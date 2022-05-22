NBA Star Stephen Curry Earns Degree From Davidson

When it comes to underscoring the importance of education, NBA star Stephen Curry is leading by example. According to NBC Sports, the Golden State Warriors guard has finished his studies at Davidson College.

Curry—who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology—initially enrolled at the North Carolina-based institution in 2006. He spent three years studying at the school before he was selected as the NBA’s seventh draft pick in the first round in 2009.

Curry has charted a triumphant path in the realm of professional basketball, however, despite garnering all of the accolades earning his college degree has been a longstanding goal. The same year he was drafted, he vowed to go back to school; a promise that has now been fulfilled 13 years later.

He reportedly penned a thesis that delved into gender equality in professional sports. “This is a long time coming, obviously,” he shared in a statement. “Since I left campus, it was a goal to finish. Just as obviously a sense of accomplishment, but a promise I made to my mom and coach McKillop when I left after my junior year, so it’s pretty special.”

Professional athletes are displaying excellence in academia. News about Curry’s milestone comes a month after former NBA player J.R. Smith was named North Carolina A&T State University’s Academic Athlete of the Year. The 36-year-old liberal studies major earned a 4.0 GPA while competing on the golf team.

“I can’t even describe the feeling, I am not even going to lie to you,” Smith shared in a video. “A lot of hard work went into that. Monday through Friday eight to eleven, sometimes longer, straight schoolwork.”

Other NBA players who have returned to school to earn degrees include basketball legend Michael Jordan and NBA star-turned-sports analyst Shaquille O’Neal.

