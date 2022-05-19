Lupe Fiasco Preps ‘Drill Music in Zion’ LP, Drops New Single

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lupe Fiasco stands apart from his peers through his world-class lyricism and conceptual music. Next month, the Chicago wordsmith will release his eighth studio album, Drill Music In Zion.

Lupe announced the forthcoming project on Wednesday (May 18), and it appears to be a shelved project teased last year. Lupe locked in with longtime producer Soundtrakk, who produced Drill Music In Zion in full. In August 2021, Lupe referred to the project as “my Illmatic,” referencing the classic from Queens rapper Nas.

Previously, Lupe released the tracks “100 Chicagos” and “Hustlaz” but it isn’t known if these tracks were singles for the new album. In 2020, Lupe dropped two EPs in HOME and TAPE TAPE along with a variety of loosies via his YouTube page.

A new single from the album, “Autoboto,” is now available via DSPs and finds Lupe using a double-time flow.

From “Autoboto”:

Lies to the judge, rain in the sky/And the sea might rise what slides to the mud/Sties to the flies from all kinds of the minds/Reporting live from the hive and all sides of the sludge/One deep meditate, one street separate/Hi to the Crips, Goodbye to the Bloods/But it was the souls of Lords and GDs/Segregated by the street in the Chi where I was/Got wise to the nudge/Why buy a tub when [they] buy you a flood?/Better buy you a sub/How you gon’ survive in the club?/You gon’ kayak it cuz when it rise up above?/And the waves come and push/And the tidals are shoved?/What’s a infrared dot to a whole dot gov?/Look right in the eyes of a thugLet dumb street sh*t on the fight to the plug

Last year, Lupe and Royce Da 5’9 dissolved their podcast partnership and entered into a feud. The pair traded diss tracks with Mickey Factz joining the fray. Lupe remains active on social media, most especially Twitter where he chimes in on world events and offers scant opinions.

Drill Music In Zion drops on June 24.

