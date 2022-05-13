SWV and Xscape Land Docu-Series + Kendrick Lamar Announces ‘The Big Steppers Tour’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

SWV and Xscape Land New Docu-Series

SWV and Xscape are making their way to our television screens sooner than we thought!

Sources are reporting that the legendary R&B music groups have teamed up for a new docu-series produced by Love & Hip Hop executive producer Mona Scott-Young. Sources say fans can expect to see the groups reunite while showing the many stages of their lives personally and professionally.” From celebrating the power of collaboration and sisterhood to pushing to overcome obstacles, there is no shortage of wonder, in watching two of the most iconic female R&B groups of the ’90s come together for this multi-part limited series.”

The show titled “XSCAPE/SWV” (working title) is set to air in Fall 2022 and has been confirmed by the BRAVO network.

Kendrick Lamar Announces ‘The Big Steppers Tour’

Not only has Kendrick Lamar just dropped his first studio album in five years, he also is coming to a city near you!

That’s right K.DOT just announced a huge world wide tour sponsored by Amazon Music, Rotation, and Cash App, kicks off July 19 in Oklahoma City before hitting arenas across the U.S. and Canada, with stops in Washington, D.C, Brooklyn, Miami, Chicago, Atlanta, and Dallas.

Then the Grammy winning rapper will head over to Europe for a two-month leg of the tour including stops in Paris, Berlin, and London.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 12 p.m. local time on oklama.com.

THE BIG STEPPERS TOUR DATES

July 19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

July 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

July 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

July 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

July 24 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud

July 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

July 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

July 30 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 31 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 2 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Aug. 4 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Aug. 5 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Aug. 6 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Aug. 7 – Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

Aug. 9 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Aug. 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 13 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 16 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Aug. 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Aug. 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Aug. 20 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 21 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Aug. 23 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Aug. 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Aug. 26 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Aug. 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Aug. 30 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Aug. 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sept. 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sept. 6 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

Sept. 7 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sept. 9 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sept. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

