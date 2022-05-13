Jack Harlow Opens Up About New Album, Dream Andre 3000 Collab & Finding His Dream Girl

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

24-year-old rap favorite Jack Harlow is shaping up to have a level of popularity in his career that’s comparable to Drake, one of his hip-hop homies no less. The release of his sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, has already garnered a Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper with his viral single “First Class” and is expected to debut at #2 on the Billboard 200 this week.

We got a chance to get him in the POTC studio to give us an exclusive on his journey in creating this album, in addition to future career plans which currently includes a remake of White Men Can’t Jump.

Harlow gave DJ Misses and Incognito a very candid interview, of course with his signature cool-as-ice demeanor still in tact. Some of the topics of discussion include working with rap legends like Snoop Dogg, the one he wants to work with in the future — shoutout to Andre 3000! — and ways that he’s currently protecting his peace as one of the biggest acts in music right now. We even got him to briefly talk about why he may be off the market soon!

Watch the exclusive interview with Jack Harlow below on Posted On The Corner:

