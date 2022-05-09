Young Thug & Gunna Arrested and Charged with Racketeering & Gang Activity

Sheesh!Young Thug and Gunna have been reportedly involved in a massive bust which led to being indicted on RICO charges.

On Monday night (May 9), reporter Michael Seiden of local Atlanta news station WSBTV reported that Young Thug, Gunna and 26 other members of YSL have been indicted on RICO charges, with Thug being taken into custody at his home this morning. According to Michael Seiden, “The indictment includes charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, murder, armed robbery , participation in criminal street gang activity.”