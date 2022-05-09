Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

HBO’s Game of Thrones might’ve gone out with a whimper (damn you, all!), but that isn’t keeping them from revisiting the franchise with a new series centered around the events that eventually led to the medieval fantasy epic that captivated the world from 2011 to 2019.

HBO released their latest teaser trailer for Game of Thrones: House of The Dragon and whether or not fans will want to take a leap of faith on this restoring their faith in the franchise will henge on the series storyline. Set hundreds of years before the OG Game of Thrones, the series finds King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) ruling on the Iron Throne while his own blonde haired family scheme on ways to ascend to power themselves. Rather Trumpian if you ask us. Just sayin.

Though we don’t see much in the form of sword swinging action, we do see a few dragons flying by and breathing fire, so it should be interesting to see how big a role they play in the Targaryen’s holding firm to their power over the seven kingdoms.

Check out the trailer to House of The Dragon below and let us know if you’ll be giving this a chance when it premiers on HBO this August 21.

Peep The Latest Teaser Trailer To ‘Game Of Thrones: House of The Dragon’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com