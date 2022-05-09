Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar manages to up the ante on his already highly-anticipated new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The Compton rapper dropped a new song and video for “The Heart Part 5” from the forthcoming new project.

While his fifth album drop this Friday, on Sunday (May 8), he dropped a new video loaded with bars and some chilling video effects. The visual starts off simply with a pensive-looking Lamar rapping slightly off-center in front of the camera with a maroon backdrop (and an initial written message of “I am All of us.”). But as he kicks his bars over a subtle instrumental that samples Marvin Gaye’s “I Want You” he first transforms into the distinctive face of OJ Simpson.

That would be jarring enough but as the song goes on he also morphs into Kanye West, Jussie Smollett, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle. The lyrics match up with who Lamar appears like visually, “Hurt people hurt people,” he raps when he looks like Will Smith while the third verse is heavy on the Nipsey Hussle references about the fallen rap star.

Anytime Lamar drops a “The Heart” tune it’s a signal that he’s about to let loose something fire. Let’s go.

Watch and analyze the Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar-directed video for “The Heart Part 5” below.

Kendrick Lamar Morphs Into OJ, Ye, Kobe, Jussie Smollet, Will Smith & Nipsey Hussle in New Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com