Summer Walker took to Instagram to show off her latest look for a photo shoot and it’s definitely given us fashion envy!

In an Instagram Reel, the R&B songstress showed off her toned figure in a barely there, green crochet dress. that was everything! The $240 halter mini dress was designed by British designer, Crolaage, and featured a plunging neckline and exposed her entire back while showing off her toned arms and legs. She paired the look with a gold chain waist belt and a matching gold necklace. She also wore gold tie up heels and bracelets to match. As for her hair, she traded in her most recent baldie for a straight and long hairstyle which she wore parted down the middle that flowed over to one side of her face as she served.

The beauty shared the look to her Instagram page for her millions of followers, who loved the look just as much as we did. Check it out below.

“Summer is literally perfect ,” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the fashionable ensemble while another wrote “The girl of my dreams ,” and another commented with “YOU ARE SO FINEEE LIKE WTF ”

It’s true, she looks GOODT!

Beauties, what do you think of Summer’s sexy look?

Summer Walker Poses On The Gram In A Sexy Crochet Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com