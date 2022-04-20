Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Georgia Rapper Kali stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to talk her latest mix tape “Toxic Chocolate” and the “MMM MMM” rapper kept it real. Kali talks about earning respect in the industry after several viral hits, touring with Latto, learning to love her locs, and played a good game of “Too Toxic.” To find out what zodiac sign sis says “mmm mm” to watch the full interview with a good glass of Lemonade on the side! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on that!

Kali Talks ‘Toxic Chocolate,’What’s Too Toxic For Her, Viral Hits, & Working Towards A Nicki M Feat! was originally published on kysdc.com

