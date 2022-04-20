Ashley Darby will definitely have a different storyline on this season’s Real Housewives Of Potomac.
The housewife announced that she and her husband Michael Darby have decided to separate after eight years.
This news follows their rocky marriage troubles that began when Michael was accused of groping a cameraman while filming the franchise, cheating rumors that he denied, and flirting with some of the ladies’ husbands on the show.
The Darbys, Ashley, 33, and Michael, 62 have been on RHOP since the show was released in 2016 and have been married since 2014. The two shared two children together, sons Dean, 2, and Dylan, 1.
No word on when season seven of Potomac will return but it is expected to premiere sometime this summer.
RHOP’s Ashley Darby Announced Split From Husband Michael “We Have Decided to Separate” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com