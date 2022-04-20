RHOP’s Ashley Darby Announced Split From Husband Michael “We Have Decided to Separate”

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ashley Darby will definitely have a different storyline on this season’s Real Housewives Of Potomac.

The housewife announced that she and her husband Michael Darby have decided to separate after eight years.

