Colin Kaepernick Says He’s Ready To Play Backup QB If Need Be To Get Back In NFL

It’s been five years since an NFL team last employed Colin Kaepernick and while most would admit that he’s probably still better than many starting quarterbacks in the league today, the apparent blackballing of the player turned activist doesn’t seem to be letting up anytime soon.

Still, the 34-year-old isn’t giving up hope of one day getting back in the league and according to TMZ, he’s even willing to take the role of a backup quarterback if that’s what it takes to take the field again. Recently the Super Bowl playing QB had an in-depth interview with OG NFL stars Chad Johnson, Adam “Pacman” Jones, Brandon Marshall for an episode of I AM ATHLETE, and in it stated that he wouldn’t mind playing the bench for a team so long as he gets another chance to prove his worth on the big stage.

“I know I have to find my way back in. So, if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine,” Kaepernick told the guys.

“But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.”Unfortunately for Kaep, team owners and coaches just don’t want the drama that comes with signing him to their team. Outside of him being labeled a “distraction,” teams fear the backlash that’ll come from MAGA country, and the “Blue Lives Matter” folk will no doubt call for boycotts of the team and more than likely resort to death threats as they’ve become quite skilled in such intimidation tactics ever since Cheeto Jesus took office back in 2017.During that time, NFL teams have resorted to signing blatantly washed-up quarterbacks to start for their team and even gotten a few players out of retirement to stink it up for the franchise instead of giving Kaep another shot. Still, Colin isn’t giving up and is hoping one team out there is brave enough to welcome him into their locker room, but if the past few years have taught us anything it’s that bravery, honesty, and fairness are in short order these days, and Kaep is bound to learn that lesson the hard way.

Colin Kaepernick Says He’s Ready To Play Backup QB If Need Be To Get Back In NFL was originally published on hiphopwired.com

