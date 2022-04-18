Colin Kaepernick Says He’s Ready To Play Backup QB If Need Be To Get Back In NFL

It’s been five years since an NFL team last employed Colin Kaepernick and while most would admit that he’s probably still better than many starting quarterbacks in the league today, the apparent blackballing of the player turned activist doesn’t seem to be letting up anytime soon.
Still, the 34-year-old isn’t giving up hope of one day getting back in the league and according to TMZ, he’s even willing to take the role of a backup quarterback if that’s what it takes to take the field again. Recently the Super Bowl playing QB had an in-depth interview with OG NFL stars Chad Johnson, Adam “Pacman” Jones, Brandon Marshall for an episode of I AM ATHLETE, and in it stated that he wouldn’t mind playing the bench for a team so long as he gets another chance to prove his worth on the big stage.
Still, Colin isn’t giving up and is hoping one team out there is brave enough to welcome him into their locker room, but if the past few years have taught us anything it’s that bravery, honesty, and fairness are in short order these days, and Kaep is bound to learn that lesson the hard way.
