Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Joe Freshgoods continues to push the culture further. He has linked with Kawhi Leonard to discuss the importance of the head nod between Black men for a New Balance campaign.

As per Hype Beast, Chicago-based designer, Joe Freshgoods, joins New Balance for Conversations Amongst Us. Together with Black Soles, an employee-led group fostering a supportive and impactful space for Black employees, the collaborative campaign will honor the Black community, not only during Black History Month, but throughout the year. Joe is spearheading the concept and inspiration, capturing the conversations amongst the Black community while simultaneously promoting new dialogue amongst all people and communities.

In the first episode Joe and NBA champion Kawhi Leonard share a moment via the well known but very needed non-verbal recognitions men of color give each other out in public. Aptly titled NOD the short film finds the two in a waiting room showing each other love without saying one single world. While the clip is under a minute long it sure to resonate with those who know. In a tweet Joe revealed why he wanted to explore this moment further.

“I’ve always been fascinated with the ‘Black man head nod’ ’cause it could mean so many different things. This video was inspired by non-verbal communication and the way we relate to each other. I wanted to touch on that, it’s always been funny to me. Hope people understand the video but if you don’t- who cares lol, it’s for my people anyway” he wrote.

You can watch NOD below.

Joe Freshgoods & Kawhi Leonard Discuss Head Nods In New Balance Campaign [Video] was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Black America Web: